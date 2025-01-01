PM CALLS FOR NATIONAL TRIBUTE

Prime Minister James Marape has called for a national tribute to honor the late Honourable Sir Julius Chan, GCL, GCMG, KBE, PC.

He is requesting that all schools, businesses, and workplaces across Papua New Guinea dedicate today from 9 am to 12 pm to reflect on the late Right Honourable Sir Julius’ legacy.

This national tribute will coincide with Sir Julius Chan’s lying-in state at the Grand Hall of Parliament, allowing Papua New Guineans a solemn moment to reflect on his life, leadership, and contributions as the country’s second Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Marape emphasised that this period of reflection is a sign of deep respect for one of the nation’s founding fathers, who dedicated over 50 years of service to Papua New Guinea’s governance, economy, and development.

“I urge all Papua New Guineans to take this time to reflect on the immense contributions of Sir Julius Chan, a statesman who played a vital role in shaping our nation,” said Prime Minister Marape.

“From 9am to 12pm, I request that schools and workplaces across the country dedicate this time to honour his memory, reflect on his lasting impact, and acknowledge his contributions to Papua New Guinea,” he said.

Prime Minister Marape also reaffirmed that the national flag remains at half-mast for seven days of mourning as the country farewells one of its most influential leaders. “Sir Julius Chan was a pillar of leadership and economic vision for Papua New Guinea. Let us stand together as a nation to honour his life and legacy,” he added.

“All citizens, institutions, and organizations are encouraged to dedicate time for reflection and respect as a final mark of gratitude to a leader who helped shape Papua New Guinea’s path to independence and beyond.”