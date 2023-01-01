PILAG NAME CHANGED TO SILAG

The premier government institution, Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance has now formally changed its name from PILAG to SILAG, short for Somare Institute of Leadership and Governance.

The unveiling of the plaque was done by the Prime Minister James Marape and was witnessed by other government dignitaries.

This government institution was established in 1963 and went through various changes in terms of its name and the development of the institution to what it is today.

In 1963, it was established as an Administrative College, after 30 years it was changed to Institute of Public Administration in 1993, then after another 24 years it was changed to Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance in 2017 and now after 60 years of operation, it was changed again to Somare Institute of Leadership and Governance on the 9th of November 2023.

The institution served many public servants who now hold various positions in the government and private sectors around the country.

In honoring the name Somare which will now be used in this institution, the Public Service Minister Joe Sungi, acknowledged the people of East Sepik Province for continuously electing late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare and the Somare family for allowing the name to be used in one of the premier institutions where he was also behind its establishment and transition.

Adding on to Somare’s leadership, the Prime Minister James Marape, who shared the same sentiments with Minister Sungi, said the history and legacy of late Grand Chief Sir Michael should be our inspiration going forward.

It was revealed that by 2027 the Somare Institute of Leadership and Governance will get the university status. Prime Minister revealed that, funding will be made available in next year’s budget to develop the institution.