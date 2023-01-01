PIH TO HOST WALK AGAINST CANCER

By Gladys Kila

According to World Health Organization, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting to nearly 10 million deaths in 2020.

Pacific International Hospital, dedicated in providing quality health services is embarking on a journey to help combat and eliminates cancer in Papua New Guinea; hence, on the 24th of this month they will have a walkathon in support of cancer eradication and create awareness towards below­- the- belt cancers in women.

This will be done in partnership with various organisations such as

Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited

Liberty

Fullerton Health

ANZ BANK

Kina Bank

RH TRADING

Nestle and

NTIL

According to PIH CEO Col Sandeep Shaligram, the walk will focus on the prevention and early detection of all gynaecological cancer, including uterine, (endometrial) cervical, ovarian, vaginal and vulvar.

Mr. Shaligram is encouraging every citizens of PNG to join the walk, show solidarity and build awareness towards the fight against cancer in women.

Shaligram added that, “You don’t have to register to be a part of this event; all you do is show up and sign when you get to the venue.”