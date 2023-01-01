Bougainville Breaking News Business Education Health Highlands Islands Life Momase News News Bulletin Southern

PIH TO HOST WALK AGAINST CANCER

by Thomas Huliambari043

By Gladys Kila

 According to World Health Organization, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting to nearly 10 million deaths in 2020.

Pacific International Hospital, dedicated in providing quality health services is embarking on a journey to help combat and eliminates cancer in Papua New Guinea; hence, on the 24th of this month they will have a walkathon in support of cancer eradication and create awareness towards below­- the- belt cancers in women.

This will be done in partnership with various organisations such as

  • Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited
  • Liberty
  • Fullerton Health
  • ANZ BANK
  • Kina Bank
  • RH TRADING
  • Nestle and
  • NTIL

According to PIH CEO Col Sandeep Shaligram, the walk will focus on the prevention and early detection of all gynaecological cancer, including uterine, (endometrial) cervical, ovarian, vaginal and vulvar.

Mr. Shaligram is encouraging every citizens of PNG to join the walk, show solidarity and build awareness towards the fight against cancer in women.

Shaligram added that, “You don’t have to register to be a part of this event; all you do is show up and sign when you get to the venue.”

