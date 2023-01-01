PIH CANCER FACILITIES AVAILABLE

To help combat cancer in Papua New Guinea, Pacific International Hospital, dedicated in providing quality medical services is pleased to announced that its oncology services is now available.

This announcement comes after reports on Media indicated that the Port Moresby General Hospital Cancer Department has been closed for an indefinite period due to lack of proper medication.

The oncology services available at PIH includes:

Oncology (Cancer ) Specialist Consultation

Advanced Facilities for diagnosis of cancer

Histopathology Lab

Chemotherapy

Stocking of latest drugs including the procurement of latest and affordable drugs for chemotherapy and

Free consultation for public cancer patients.

PIH understands the immediate attention and urgency around cancer patients hence, urging those in dire need to visit their specialist cancer facility to seek the care they need.