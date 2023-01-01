MATC INVITED TO PARTNER WITH NARI ON AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH

During the Prime Minister James Marape’s visit to Israel early this week and dialogue with investors and business communities, he invited MASHAV Training Agricultural Centre (MATC) to partner with Papua New Guinea’s National Agriculture Research Institute to carry out agricultural research.

Prime Minister Marape took note of what the MATC centre has on offer in terms of capacity building for the agriculture sector in Papua New Guinea.

“Your conversation on partnering for a better tomorrow is good and relevant and resonates well with my government’s initiative to grow the agriculture sector in PNG.”

“If you’re looking for a nation to partner with you in the area of agricultural research, you cannot find any place better than PNG.”

MATC has more to offer in the space of innovative agriculture and PNG has a diversity of plant species and marine biodiversity which is suitable for research.

“Our natural state of vegetation is an interesting area of science and research as well as the different fruit species we have in our country can be an important bank for sustenance of humanity going forward.”

“I want to offer my country, Papua New Guinea, for this partnership arrangement to contribute to a better world and I look forward to MASHAV Survey visit later this year to gaze our views on how best we can exploit the training opportunities on offer by MASHAV.”

Prime Minister said the centre’s knowledge, science and expertise can be of mutual benefit for both countries worked out through a partnership arrangement with PNG institutions and departments.