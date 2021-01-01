Pay Nature Park a visit this weekend for a chance to win prizes

Families are highly encouraged to bring their kids to the Port Moresby Nature Park this weekend, to participate in the final weekend of the Mystery of the Liklik Toti Fairy Challenge for the chance to win some of these great prizes.

The Park will be gifting eight lucky Winners with prizes consisting of a Round Trip courtesy of PNG Air, Weekend buffet Vouchers courtesy of Airways Hotel, A night’s accommodation at Holiday Inn Ensuites and many more.

The Grand Draw of the Mystery of the Liklik Toti Fairy Challenge will be held on Sunday 8th August at the Port Moresby Nature Park starting from 3pm.

The Park welcomes everyone to be part of this great family weekend.

The Park is open every day with a number of additional COVID-19 safety measures in place, along

with ensuring of proper social distancing practices and promoting of washing of hands & importance

of self-sanitization at public spaces and our No Mask, No Entry policy strictly enforced.