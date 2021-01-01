Do not share photos/videos of children who have suffered

UNICEF Papua New Guinea and the National Office of Child and Family Services strongly condemned the dissemination of photos or videos of acts of violence inflicted on children, especially on social media.

In a statement, both organisation says “No matter his or her story or circumstance, every child within the jurisdiction of Papua New Guinea has the right to be protected from violence, have his or her best interests upheld, and to receive effective, accessible, and child safeguarded services.”

“Filming and sharing online images of children being abused violates the child’s right to dignity, privacy and confidentiality under the Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

Director of the National Office of Child and Family Services Simon Yanis said the circulation of these images and videos is increasing at an alarming rate.

“We all need to be aware that the internet never forgets. Once images go online it is almost impossible for local authorities to retrieve them, thereby eternalizing a child’s distress.”

UNICEF Representative Dr. Claudes Kamenga also shared similar sentiment.

“Filming, uploading and sharing images and videos of child violence and abuse online constitutes a serious violations of child rights.”

Kamenga emphasized on a serminal charter of child rights signed in 2019 which PNG signed to protect children from all forms of violence and abuse.

Both UNICEF and OCFS will continue to stand by the Government to ensure that the country strengthens solid measures to address this risk.