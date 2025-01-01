OPEN DAY SHOWCASES VARIOUS BASKETBALL DRILLS AND SKILLS

More than 70 children aged six to 18 attended Exodus Basketball Club Juniors’ Open Day last weekend.

The event was successfully hosted by Exodus Basketball Club, at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre in Port Moresby on Saturday March 8th 2025.

The event provided an opportunity for existing and prospective players to learn basic basketball skills and register for the 2025 season.

Interim President Thorald Quiocho emphasized the club’s aim to recruit both new and returning players, ststing, “Our thriving juniors’ program has participated in the Port Moresby Women’s Basketball League (PWBL), and we wanted to spark interest ahead of the 2025 season.”

Drills and skills sessions were led by Coaches Gosa Jack and Jennifer Maroroa, with additional support from senior Exodus club members. The day highlighted the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a love for the sport.

Exodus Basketball Club extends its gratitude to the PNG National Identity & Civil Registry for attending the event to share valuable information on obtaining birth certificates. This service is crucial in ensuring that our junior players are registered and eligible to participate in both local and international competitions.

With the PWBL competition set to begin in April, Exodus is keen to prepare its juniors for the challenges ahead. To support this mission, we invite corporate organizations to consider sponsoring our juniors for the 2025 season and beyond. Partnering with Exodus Basketball Club is not just about basketball, it’s about empowering the next generation of athletes and leaders, while strengthening community values.