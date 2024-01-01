PARENTS URGED TO BE ATTENTIVE TO THEIR CHILDREN’S ILLNESS

By: Thelma Allingham

Madonna Yapakai, mother of one month old Serimo Yapakai has thanked the female Doctor who attended to her son and had him on treatment and admission since Friday afternoon.

Madonna said they went to the East Sepik Provincial Specialist Hospital_Out Patient Department (OPD),formly known as Accident and Emergency Room following referral from Wewak Town Clinic to see a Health Extension Officer (HEO) on Wednesday at 1pm.

“The nurse on duty collected our clinic card and told us to wait to see a Doctor and we waited until Yesterday at 4:15pm when this kind female Doctor took notice of my son’s skin condition and approached us and took us in for examination, immediate treatment and admission,said Madonna Yapakai”.

Madonna said she was told by the Doctor that because she failed to take her son for repeat dosage of injections following his first diagnosis,this has resulted in his son now being treated for swollen scrotum and skin infections mostly like skin lesions.

She however said the nurses at Wewak Town Clinic never told her and her husband about the injections that was why they never took him back for repeat injections.

Serimo’s father Venon Yapakai said the 28hours of waiting outside the OPD with a really sick infant was really frustrating to him as a father,watching his son in pain for that long was agonizing.

Venon said nurses and on-call and on-call Doctors at the the OPD must be attentive to their patients regardless of status and ranks or family ties.

He said the Doctors have warned them to be mindful of their child’s health and be punctual in giving him his medication.

The Yapakais are now admitted at the children’s ward at where their son is undergoing treatment for his skin infections.