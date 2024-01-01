MORE FUNDING NEEDED TO BOOST RUBBER FARMING IN WESTERN PROVINCE

Picture Supplied : Cup lumps belonging to rubber farmers.

By: Jim John

A local company North Fly Rubber Limited (NFRL) in Kiunga, Western Province needs more financial support to boost rubber farming in the province.

Rubber being the first cash crop introduced to the people of Western in early 1970’s, many rural people who have their own rubber farms are benefiting from selling their cup lumps.

Currently, price for North Fly rubber farmers stands at K2 per kilogram and K1.20 for Middle Fly rubber farmers including some parts of Delta Fly down Fly River and surrounding island villages because their leaders have not supported the price enhancement program.

According to farmers, this is not enough because they are doing the hard labour work to produce quality cup lumps, therefore, the National Government, Fly River Provincial Government, the leaders of Delta Fly and Middle Fly should help support the rubber industry in Western Province.

Farmer Agnes Pa’a from Gii village along the Kiunga-Tabubil highway in North Fly, who owns three hectares of rubber expressed leaders of the province should prioritize rubber first before introducing other agricultural activities like vanilla, rice and cocoa among others as rubber factory is operating in Kiunga and caters for the farmers in whole Province.

” Leaders please put more money in rubber industry so we can get more benefit. The current price K2.00 is not enough for us so help support NFRL so we farmers can earn our living.” she said.

She shared from her last sales of about 6 cup lumps, earned about K450 depending on the sizes.

” This is not enough. Rubber price should be increased to K5 or more so that we can get maximum benefit.” said Agnes.

Over 5000 rubber farmers have raised similar concerns stating the Fly River Provincial Government under the leadership of Governor Taboi Awi Yoto must look into this matter so that they can earn an income through tapping rubber.

It is understood the Provincial Government strategic develoment plans are health, education, agribusiness, enabling infrastructure and law and order where rubber industry in the province has not been supported which had affected the farmers with low income.

In 2021 and 2022, the Fly River Provincial Government in Kiunga has publicly announced to support the rubber industry with over K1 million but to date has not assisted the farmers.

Farmers expressed this is not right stating all leaders in the province must work together and negotiate with the National Government on how best to help rubber farmers in Western Province.

The chairman of NFRL Warren Dutton when contacted regarding this issue clarified that rubber industry in Western can be improved if all leaders work together.

He said NFRL has been doing its best to help the farmers but financial constraints have been the major hindrance to support the rubber farmers.

” If more money is put in rubber industry, the farmers will get maximum benefit such as price can be increased and also subsidize price and support logistics for buying cup lumps in highway villages and along the Fly River.” he said.

Despite these challenges, farmers in North Fly District are involving in tapping rubber to sustain their livelihood.

Rubber farmers in Western are now calling on their leaders to look into this matter so that price can be increased so as to allow maximum benefit to farmers.