PARADISE FOODS SPONSORS FESTIVAL

Paradise Foods Limited is a proud Silver Sponsor of the 2023 National Mask and Warwagira Festival which will be held on Wednesday the 12th to Sunday the 16th of July 2023 in Kokopo, East New Britain Province.

Paradise Foods committed to cash sponsorship along with a generous contribution of 150 cartons of assorted products to the Show.

The sponsorship is in line with the company’s mission of feeding the people of the nation with trusted, affordable and nutritious products.

Paradise Foods Regional Field Manager, Richmond Soina said that Paradise Foods is delighted to be associated with the National Mask and Warwagira Festival Committee in hosting this event for the community to participate in.

Mr. Soina further added that this strengthens the work of the company in communities through such activities as a home-grown company punching above its weight.

The participation and sponsorship of the event reassures the people of Kokopo that through the company’s involvement in events such as the National Mask and Warwagira Show, Paradise Foods Limited continues to look for opportunities and ways to give back to communities throughout the country.