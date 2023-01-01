TOURISM ARTS & CULTURE OFFICE RELOCATED

Tourism Arts and Culture Ministry has relocated from their Old Haus of Assembly office at Waigani to Monian Tower in Downtown, Port Moresby.

When moving into the new office at Monian Tower, Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture Isi Henry Leonard expressed satisfaction.

He said after operating for 47 years at a very challenging and ineffective building, this is a change of life for the agency and ministry.

Minister Leonard said the new office will house the ministry for five years.

The Board, Management and staff of National Cultural Commission welcomed Minister Leonard and his team into the new office last week expressing solidarity that they will work together to achieve government’s goal under tourism arts and culture.

NCC Executive Director Steven Kilanda in welcoming the Minister and the ministerial staff, adding that it’s a dream come true for them to work together in one building.

Mr Kilanda said this new office is a clear demonstration for them to work together and create the pathways going forward, to be creative and innovative.

Minister Leonard said it is important that the three agencies, Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA), National Cultural Commission (NCC) and National Museum and Art Gallery (NMAG) under its ministry are working hand in hand and this move is the step in the right direction.

Mr Leonard expressed gratitude towards the National Cultural Commission, its Board, management and staff for ensuring the migration from the old office into this new office space eventuated.