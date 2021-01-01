Pang Detained

The Group Operations Manager at the Sanctuary Hotel Resort and Spa, Jamie Pang has been detained by police over connections to drug trafficking in the country.

Police acting on a search warrant picked him up last night.

He is detained by police for further questioning.

Police Commissioner David Manning said police found a number of firearms, ammunitions and methamphetamine in his possession.

His apprehension is the result of ongoing police investigation on the trafficking of illicit substances or drugs.

Manning said once police investigation through the process of questioning is completed, appropriated charges will be laid.

At this stage Mr Pang has not been charged.