TPA’S SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTIONS TO ECONOMY

The Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority has reported an estimation of US$ 23million (PGK 38 million) injected into the country’s economy by tourists in 2024, marking a promising outlook for the nation’s tourism sector.

The TPA new data showed significant growth in visitor numbers and spending in August 2024 demonstrating Papua New Guinea’s appeal to the world.

According to the TPA, the total number of visitors arriving by air in August 2024 reached 9,222, highlighting the country’s ongoing appeal to international travelers.

TPA’s CEO, Eric Mossman Uvovo highlighted the significance of Papua New Guinea as a unique destination.

“The steady growth we are seeing in visitor numbers, particularly from our key markets like Australia, shows that our country is not only a hub for tourism but also an attractive destination to work and play. The fact that over a third of visitors are coming for work shows the global appeal of Papua New Guinea, with each visitor contributing to our economy. PNG will remain committed to providing ‘a million different journeys for tourists and business travelers alike,” Uvovo said.

Uvovo added that the organization would continue to provide enriching experience to all visitors coming into the country.

“Our focus at TPA remains on delivering a memorable experience for every visitor, whether they are here for work or leisure. With exciting new initiatives and partnerships in the pipeline, we are confident that our tourism industry will continue to thrive,” Uvovo said.