OTML SUPPORTS UPNG

By Jim John

As part of Ok Tedi Mining Limited’s (OTML) commitment to education and the future of a skilled workforce in Papua New Guinea, OTML has supported the University of Papua New Guinea’s (UPNG) Earth Sciences Division in hosting this year’s Geosciences Open Day with K5,000.

The event is set to take place on October 6th, 2023 at UPNG’s Waigani main campus in Port Moresby, and marks the second year for the Earth Sciences Division to host this educational networking event.

OTML Manager Corporate Affairs, Dexter Wagambie presented a cheque of K5,000 to Dr Joseph Espi, Associate Professor and Head of the Earth Sciences Division, in front of budding geoscientists and staff members.

Dr Espi stated,”The last Open Day was held in the late 1990s. In 2022, we had our first Geosciences Open Day, and this year’s event will mark the second successive Geosciences Open Day.”

He said,”We are immensely grateful to OTML, under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Kedi Ilimbit for their unwavering support.”

Mr Ilimbit expressed his pride in OTML’s involvement, stating, “OTML is proud to be part of this milestone, and we look forward to continuing this partnership to inspire the next generation of geoscientists.”

The 2023 UPNG Geosciences Open Day promises to be a platform where geoscience enthusiasts, students and professionals congregate to exchange ideas, showcase research and inspire the future leaders of the industry.

2023 also holds a special significance for the Earth Sciences Division, as it celebrates its “Golden Jubilee” 50 years of providing quality, relevant, innovative and progressive geoscience education, research, community services, partnerships and graduates from 1973 to 2023.