OBURA-WONENARA DISTRICT ROADS UPGRADE

During the launching of the Obura-Wonenara District Five Year Development Plan last week, several district road projects were inaugurated.

These includes a K28 million road upgrade between Kainantu and Aiyura, and the commencement of the construction of the vital link road connecting Aiyura and Marawaka, supported by the Asian Development Bank, with a budget of K160 million. Additionally, a road linking Marawaka and Menyamya in Morobe is currently under construction as part of the Marape Rosso Government’s flagship of Connect PNG Programme.

Prime Minister James Marape when recognizing the significance of Marawaka and the Obura-Wonenara people as a cornerstone of coffee production upgraded the roads to help the people transport their produce to the market and sell.

He expressed his vision for the region, stating, “I anticipate the day when you cease to be a ‘back page’ and instead become the ‘gateway’ that unites our nation from north to south,” Prime Minister Marape said.

With the aim of fortifying economic growth, the Marape Government has plans to allocate resources for the establishment of a cutting-edge coffee processing facility within Obura-Wonenara district.