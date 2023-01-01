OBURA-WONENARA DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT PLAN LAUNCHED

More than a thousand people in Eastern Highlands gathered at the Aiyura Valley of Obura-Wonenara District to witness the launch of the five year (2023-2027) District Development Plan last week Friday, 25th of August 2023.

Prime Minister James Marape launched the five year Obura Wonenara district development plan, witnessed by the district MP John Boito, EHP Governor Simon Sia and other members of Parliament.

In his address, Prime Minister Marape promised the Obura-Wonenara people that between 2023 to 2027, the district will receive K100 million through the District Services Improvement Programme (DSIP) for infrastructure development especially roads.

“In the current year, K20 million will be allocated to the district; this will be followed by K20 million next year, K20 million in 2025, another K20 million in 2026, and an additional K20 million in 2027,” Prime Minister Marape stated.

“Over the upcoming five years, Obura-Wonenara is slated to receive a minimum of K100 million, just like every other district in our nation. This marks an unprecedented allocation of funds to our districts and provinces.”

Prime Minister Marape urged the people of Obura-Wonenara and all other districts across the country to hold their MPs and District Development Authority’s (DDA) accountable for the annual disbursement of funds to districts if there is mismanagement and non-service delivery.