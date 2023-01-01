PACIFIC ICT MINISTERS DIALOGUE OPENED

All Pacific Island countries ICT Ministers and delegation convened in Port Moresby for the Pacific Information Communication Technology (ICT) Ministers Dialogue which began today at the APEC Haus and will end tomorrow.

During the opening this morning, speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister James Marape, Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso welcomed all Pacific Island leaders in this monumental gathering.

Deputy Prime Minister Rosso echoed the Prime Minister Marape’s statement in “reaffirming our resolute dedication to the collective vision of Smart Pacific – One Voice, Creating a digital future together for the Pacific.”

“Papua New Guinea remains unswerving in its commitment to nurture an inclusive digital economy that elevates every citizen, transcending geographical confines and bridging the disparities in digital access,” DPM Rosso stated.

“With the theme of Smart Pacific – One Voice: Creating a digital future together for the Pacific, we acknowledge that connectivity stretches beyond physical accessibility. It embodies the principles of quality, affordability, and inclusivity, ensuring that every Pacific Islander reaps the benefits of the digital strides we are making,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that collective efforts is needed to embark on digital transformation in enriching the lives of every citizen and community.

He commended the ICT Minister Timothy Masiu for taking the lead as “this dialogue serves as a beacon of our region’s aspirations, where we advance in harmony, leveraging technology to shape a brighter, more equitable future.”

Deputy Prime Minister further highlighted that Papua New Guinea stands ready and committed to support any existing structure or for that matter a new Secretariat, to facilitate the vision of the Pacific ICT Ministers for the next few years until the Ministers meet again to deliberate.