NSL PROVIDES EMPLOYMENT

By Cynthia Maku

Nambawan Super Limited is aiming to provide more employment opportunities for Papua New Guineans to address unemployment in the country.

This is seen through NSL’s investment strategy that creates job, supports PNG’s economic growth and also to deliver strong returns to its members and their families over the long-term.

Apart from being a savings fund Nambawan Super Limited has been investing and developing projects to create employment opportunities for local Papua New Guineans.

Two examples of NSL’s investment are in the Rangeview Plaza and soon to be opened Moki Business Park located at Waigani opposite the revenue haus.

Other two investments in the pipeline that will contribute to more employment opportunities are the Port Moresby 9mile and Lae Waterfront Development projects.

“We expect that once these two projects are completed, they will be an excellent source of returns for our members whilst also boosting the economy and creating jobs for many Papua New Guineans,” said Mr. Monagi.

He said these investments will not only create job opportunities but also give high returns to NSL’s members.

“This Investment will deliver strong returns for our members and their families over the long-term”

NSL’s Chairman said NSL’s continues to deliver its primary goal of growing and protecting its member’s retirement savings whilst using its position as n industry leader to influence policy changes like creating jobs for the benefit of all Papua New Guineans.