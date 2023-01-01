NATIONAL HAUSKRAI FOR LATE SIR RABBIE

By Lindy Suharupa

Late Sir Rabbie Namaliu will be laid to rest at the Independence Hill in Port Moresby next week Tuesday.

This was revealed by Foreign Affairs and National Events Minister Justin Tkatchenko in a media conference yesterday.

The official state funeral program of Late Sir Rabbie Namaliu will begin this Thursday, 13th April when he will be flown back to his home province in East New Britain.

He will be received at the Tokua airport by a Ceremonial Guard performed by the PNG Defence Force.

The Casket will overnight at his Raluana village for the final time with his immediate and extended families, close friends and relatives.

On Friday, 14th April, Late Sir Rabbie’s Casket will be transported to the Kalabong Oval for public farewell then transported to the East New Britain Provincial Assembly House and will lay in state there for two hours for provincial leaders to pay their respects.

At around mid-day Friday, Sir Rabbie’s Casket will then be repatriated back to Port Moresby, for the continuation of the National Hauskrai in the Nation’s Capital.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and National Events Justin Tkatchenko outlined the NCD program of the National Hauskrai, “on Sunday, 16th April, we will have the National Hauskrai, at the Sir John Guise Stadium.”

“We have done this before to our previous leaders and this is for all the people in Port Moresby, all of Late Sir Rabbie’s relatives, families and friends here in Port Moresby to pay their last respects.”

“The final day of the State Funeral which is Tuesday, 18th April, will be at the APEC house in the nation’s capital, where a church service will be conducted where we all give our final bleeding and farewell to Late Sir Rabbie Namaliu, he will be laid to rest at independence Hill.

Prime Minister James Marape is expected to deliver his keynote address with NCD Governor Powes Parkop to deliver the opening address.

Late Sir Rabbie Namaliu was PNG’s 4th Prime Minister and one of the founding fathers of our nation during its formative years.

He will be laid to rest amid Late Sir Mekere Morauta and Late Sir William Skate at the Independence Hill next to the Parliament House.