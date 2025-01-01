NORTHERN HIGHWAY ROAD CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS

Despite challenging weather conditions, the construction of the road connecting Morobe, Oro and Central provinces is progressing well.

The proposed Morobe Northern Highway will link Wau in Morobe Province to Popondetta in Oro Province, extending further to Abau in Central Province.

Wau Waria district member Marsh Narewec is spearheading the transformative initiative to connect these provinces under the Northern Highway project.

This road network will create economic opportunities and foster Provincial accessibility.

Recognized as the “Northern Economic Corridor” under the PNG SDP 2030, this vital infrastructure will pass through the rugged hinterlands of Biaru and Waria before descending into the fertile grasslands of the Garaina Valley.

The Wau Waria DDA Works Unit recently extended this track to Bapi Village, overcoming significant challenges posed by the terrain, weather, and the 100-kilometer distance from Wau Town.

While the District Works Unit continues to create pilot tracks, contractors under the Connect PNG program, such as Tiare Construction, are upgrading these routes to rural Level 3 standard roads.

Their work, which includes improvements to challenging sections between Wau and Biaru, highlights the collaborative spirit driving this initiative.

Narewec’s unwavering commitment to this project reflects a broader vision of economic empowerment and provincial integration, paving the way for a brighter future for Morobe and beyond.