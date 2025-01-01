CLARIBEL WAIDE: CHAMPIONING GENDER EQUALITY AND SOCIAL INCLUSION IN EDUCATION

Claribel Waide, a dedicated advocate for Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) in Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) education sector shared her journey to empower women during the International Women’s Day celebration.

Originally from Oro and Morobe Provinces, Waide began her education at Okapa Community School, where her father was a teacher.

She later completed Grade 6 at Kafetina Community School and went on to Henganofi High School, where she completed Grade 10.

Following her father’s footsteps, Waide enrolled at Balob Teacher’s College in Morobe Province to train as a teacher. During her second year, she received the devastating news that her father had passed away.

“As the eldest in my family, I was devastated. I wanted to quit my studies and go home to be with my mother and younger siblings. But I remembered one of his final words to me to study hard, secure a job, and look out for my siblings,” Waide recalled.

Determined to honour her father’s wishes, Waide persevered her studies and returned to Oro Province after graduating. She taught in Oro for more than eight years, during which she supported her four younger siblings through their tertiary studies. All four eventually graduated and found careers in their respective fields.

Seeing her sibling’s complete university inspired Waide to further her own education.

She applied to the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG), where she later graduated with a double degree in Arts (Education) and Business Management (Public Policy Management).

With her new qualifications, Claribel was offered a role at the National Department of Education (NDoE) in the Human Resources Division. She began as the Gender Equity and Social Inclusion Officer, responsible for mainstreaming gender equity and social inclusion across the school system and within the department. Through training, advocacy, and collaboration with various agencies, development partners, and NGOs, she worked tirelessly to embed these principles into education policies and ensure they were embraced at all levels.

Her role was demanding, but Waide found that respect, teamwork, open communication, and collaboration across divisions helped her navigate challenges.

She believes that recognizing each other’s strengths and weaknesses is key to a successful career.

A defining moment in her 14-year career was the launch of the Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) in Schools Policy at the Teachers Expo in September 2024.

The event was officiated by Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Hon. Pat Conroy, PNG Minister for Higher Education, Kinoka Feo, and Education Minister, Lucas Dekena. The policy launch was widely celebrated by parents, teachers, students, and the broader education sector in PNG.

“I feel a sense of satisfaction, as it was a long and challenging journey. I acknowledge the support of my colleagues within the Department and the Australian Government’s assistance through the Partnerships for Improving Education program,” Waide said.

Waide worked tirelessly to ensure the GESI policy addressed barriers faced by marginalised groups, including girls, children with disabilities and those from remote areas. She also collaborates with government agencies, stakeholders to align the policy to the National Education Plan and key commitments in the sustainable development goals.

She is also involved in conducting training and consultation workshops for education officials, teachers and community leaders on gender sensitive and inclusive teaching approaches. That is to ensure the policy reflects the diverse cultural, linguistic, gender perspectives and learning needs of students.

Her role is not limited there but Waide also supports community engagement and advocacy to promote girls’ education and participation of marginalised groups. She also supports research and data collection on gender disparities, disability inclusion and other social barriers in education.

Importantly, she uses this data to inform policy decisions and track progress towards inclusive education goals.

She is excited about what the policy means for students, teachers, and parents, explaining that it will ensure teaching and learning are gender-equitable and inclusive. The policy clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of different stakeholders, ensuring collective accountability for advancing gender equity and social inclusion.

“This policy will hold everyone accountable for supporting children—especially girls and children with disabilities—to attend school regularly and complete their education,” Waide said.

As we observe the 2025 International Women’s Day under the theme “For All Women and Girls:

Rights, Equality, and Empowerment,” let us applaud Claribel’s achievements and allow her story to inspire women and girls across Papua New Guinea. Her journey reinforces the importance of equal rights, inclusion, and opportunities in shaping a better future for all.