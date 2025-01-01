NOCFS IDENTIFIES MORE THAN 200 NCD STREET CHILDREN

By Lorraine Jimal

More than 200 street children in the National Capital District have been identified to be from broken homes.

National Office of Child and Family Services (NOCFS) acting chief executive officer Jerry Wap revealed these statistics yesterday from a survey conducted last week.

“From the survey we identified 235 street children of which, 200 are males and 35 females,” he said.

Wap said of the total number of street children 73 are not in school while 162 are schooling but unable to attend.

Mr. Wap further revealed the regions the children came from,

He said 128 children are from the Southern region, nine from Momase, three from New Guinea Islands and from National Capital District, 53 street children are from Moresby North East, 77 children are from Moresby North West, and 105 children from Moresby South.

Wap emphasized that children and family welfare is not solely the responsibility of the National Office of Child and Family Services.

He explained the organization’s role and responsibilities.

“We use to enhance and support the family system that serves and protects children,” he said.

Wap said allowing children on the street is a breach of child protection law.

“We want every family to protect their children and not allowing them on the streets,” he said.

He added that the survey program will be extended to Lae, Hagen, Kokopo, Madang and other provinces in the future.

Wap said they just started the survey program and such program would need collaborative efforts from government organizations, stakeholders, and non government organizations to overcome the challenges.