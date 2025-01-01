ELC ISSUES EVICTION NOTICE

By Jessica Nui

Picture Supplied

The Evangelical Lutheran Church has issued a final eviction notice to setters living on church land in the Bumayong suburb of Lae, Morobe Province.

The settlers are currently living on land belonging to the Evangelical are given one month to voluntarily vacate the land before legal action will be taken.

An estimated 700 households are currency occupying the church land.

Police and defence forces assisted the church this week, issuing the eviction notices to the setters occupying Portion 35 and 36.

Secretary Bernard Kaisom told the media that the decision reacquire their land is based on resolutions reached during the church’s national general assembly.

“It’s a decision from the Synod that should move to reclaim all its land. That are now settled illegally and causing issues in each district in the country where the church is, and make good use of it with the government and other development partners. Our message to our people who will be affected is that is not our will, we are doing what we are constitute to do through the synod decisions and council decisions,” he said.

Secretary Kaisom added that the church is working with the Lae City Authority for development of this land.

“And we are working with the Lae City Authority for the development of Lae City. In these plans, the church will retain some portion where the Bumayong Secondary School, the Clinic is at with plans to extend the clinic. And also, for a strip of land to be reserved for a commercial zone to serve Bumayong. This includes a cemetery where the Member of Lae, John Rosso is in talks with the church to manage a public cemetery.”

Secretary Kaisom further urged settlers to voluntarily vacate the land to avoid forceful movement through court proceedings.

“Technically we can go ahead and start with legal proceeding but that is not what we want. With pervious experiences in such matter, we do not want to go down that road. The land title is clear. It’s a free-hold title lease that the church is holding on to.” Kaisom said.

It is noted that the reclaimed land will be developed to create affordable housing for Papua New Guineans.