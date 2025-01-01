LAE-KABWUM ROAD PROJECT COMPLETES

By Jessica Nui

The Lae-Kabwum Road Project, which began late last year, has completed 4.5 km of the total 100 km of the new road cut.

Since beginning initial work of the Lae -Kabwum Road in December of 2024, Morobe Service Improvement Project Coordinator, Sebastian Singery confirmed that so far, 4.5km of the road link has been completed. This road will, for the first time, connect over 63, 000 people of Kabwum district to the province’s capital city of Lae.

The project is currently solely funded under the Morobe Service Improvement Project with a proposed K10 million budget but has since only received K3 million. PSIP Coordinator Singery said, from the K3 Million, K1 million was spent on feasibility studies, while K2 million was used to connect the missing link from Tipsit to Indagen.

Singery added consultations have been had with the Department of Works and Highways and are expected have an engineer from the department visit the site for inspection in the coming weeks.

Singery stated that this project has been a priority for the current government under Governor Wenge, through his long-standing commitment to providing road accessibility to the people of

Kabwum district. The road project begins from Indagen and will run through to Samanzing in Naweab district and then into Lae.

The local construction company engaged is the Nafisika Inland Road Construction company.

Meanwhile, a commitment of K100 million made by Prime Minister James Marape in 2019 to support the road project in Kabwum is currently still pending.