NFDDA receives certificate of Fly vanilla as shareholder

The Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) has presented Fly vanilla Limited a share certificate to the North Fly District Development Authority (NFDDA) in Kiunga last week

NFDDA purchased 115 shares worth K1.15 million in 2021 aiming at increasing agribusiness in rural villages within the district.

Local MP James Donald expressed that DDA is purchasing the shares for his people at the community level in all 115 wards in the North Fly District.

He said the vision of NFDDA is to see individual persons involve in agribusiness activities to put money into their own pockets for self-sustainability in the future and will continue to work with development partners within Western Province.

The shares certificate gives all 115 wards in North Fly a shareholding through the DDA in Fly vanilla Limited a K42.9 million agribusiness enterprise.

Fly vanilla is currently constructing a vanilla nucleus estate at Samagos Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Resource centre in Kiunga and supporting small holder farmers to grow and sell vanilla on their doorstep.

This is the second commercial enterprise to be delivered under the West-Agro Master plan, supporting the Western Provincial Government’s agribusiness pillar in the 5 year provincial development plan.