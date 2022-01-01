NCD Governor reiterates on GBV issues regarding family court case

Co-Chairman of the Parliamentary committee on GBV – NCD Governor Powes Parkop has responded to the court case currently underway in relation to violence allegations against his daughter-in-law.

Governor Powes Parkop says he respects the investigation process taken by the police and will let the courts to assess the allegations and decide.

He says no one is above the law and his family is no different if found guilty.

The City Governor says he will provide all necessary support and advice including counseling to his son and daughter-in-law. The case against Governor Parkop’s daughter-in-law started this week.

Quinnie Mick was charged at the Waigani committal court earlier this week with abducting and assaulting a woman.

Her case is ongoing.