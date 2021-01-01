Newcrest Lihir supports teachers upgrade skills

Newcrest Lihir is partnering with the Divine Word University (DWU) to roll out a Bachelor of Primary Education (In-Service) program for teachers in Lihir to upgrade their skills.

The program started in June this year and is one of 10 programs under Newcrest Lihir’s School to Mine’ program, aimed at enhancing the education sector in Lihir. Through this program, teachers in Lihir can upgrade their qualifications from a diploma to a bachelor in primary education.

DWU is delivering the bachelor program at Lihir’s School to Mine Campus with the support of STM staff. The two-year program offers four semesters packed with face-to-face classes, flexible learning, and assessments.

Lihir’s STM team also worked with the local education authority, gaining their support to ensure the program is a success.

DWU lecturer, Dr Lynus Yamuna said Newcrest made the right move, as the program goes a long way in elevating the level of education in Lihir and the wider PNG.

“It is a very important partnership that aims to equip teachers. It is also encouraging to have big companies like Newcrest invest in the education sector.” Dr Yamuna said.

Dr Yamuna and lecturer Peter Kaliki were in Lihir to deliver the first two of eight subjects to the first batch of teachers.

“We look forward to continuing work with DWU to ensure we see this first cohort complete their Bachelor program at the end of next year,” said School to Mine Deputy Principal Kevin Collins.

Mr Collins added that Newcrest is committed to ensuring the program continues to support teachers from local primary school as it aligns with the company’s social investment focus in PNG.