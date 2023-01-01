NEW HEALTHCARE FACILITY IN KEREMA

The Gulf Provincial Government will provide a space in Kerema Town for the establishment of a new modern clinic equipped with advance Diagnostics and Day Care Facilities.

This comes after a recently signed Public Private Partnership agreement between Gulf Provincial Government and Pacific International Hospital.

The PIH Medical Centre in Kerema, will also provide services to the clients from the resource sector, thereby ensuring its sustenance and simultaneously provide subsidized services to the public patients.

PIH will provide quality health care to the people of Gulf Province and ensure availability of medicines, clinical staff and consumables at all time. Colonel Sandeep Shaligram, CEO of PIH said that this Centre will also serve to stabilize any patients from the project sites before further evacuation to the higher centers of care.

At the occasion the Gulf Governor, Chris Haiveta mentioned that this would be a step towards providing healthcare services to the resource sector clients and would strengthen Kerema Base operations for the Papua LNG and later Pin Yang projects.

The Medical Centre will have a doctor and other clinical staff with facilities of a Laboratory, X Ray and Ultra sound. The specialist services will be provided by visiting specialist doctors from PIH Port Moresby on a scheduled basis.

The Medical Centre will also serve as a hub for launching ‘TELEMEDICINE ‘services for the remote areas of the Gulf province.

PIH will also utilize this Medical Centre for extending its Pro Bono outreach services to the Gulf Province

Thomas Opa, Member for Kerema reiterated that it is a welcome development to the people of Kerema to have access to quality health care.