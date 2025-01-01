NEW HARDWARE PROVIDES JOB OPPORTUNITIES FOR GOROKA PEOPLE

By Vicky Baunke in EHP

The new Seng Da Hardware in Goroka has created more than 150 new jobs for the people in Eastern Highlands Province.

The company begun from its humble beginning with the retail and wholesale business and branched out to other parts of Papua New Guinea has now expanded in Goroka.

Seng Da Limited Managing Director Bobby Chen expressed his gratitude to Eastern Highlands people for providing the support to the company from its humble beginning to date.

Chen explained that the Hardware has 500 employees in each shop throughout the country and, it is a milestone achievement for the Company.

Chen thanked the stakeholders from both the private and public sectors for their undivided support.

Eastern Highlands Governor Simon Sia, congratulated the Management and staff of the Senga Da group of companies for achieving a milestone achievement.

Sia said, it is the strength of their dedication and perseverance that has paid off and for the company’s contribution to providing employment opportunities for locals, social obligations to support community activities, and the development of the province and country as a whole through GST payments.