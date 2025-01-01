Awareness Business Business PNG Finance Highlands International Life News News Bulletin Papua New Guinea Shopping Travel

NEW HARDWARE PROVIDES JOB OPPORTUNITIES FOR GOROKA PEOPLE

by Lorraine Jimal0185

By Vicky Baunke in EHP

The new Seng Da Hardware in Goroka has created more than 150 new jobs for the people in Eastern Highlands Province.

The company begun from its humble beginning with the retail and wholesale business and branched out to other parts of Papua New Guinea has now expanded in Goroka.

Seng Da Limited Managing Director Bobby Chen expressed his gratitude to Eastern Highlands people for providing the support to the company from its humble beginning to date.

Chen explained that the Hardware has 500 employees in each shop throughout the country and, it is a milestone achievement for the Company.

Chen thanked the stakeholders from both the private and public sectors for their undivided support.

Eastern Highlands Governor Simon Sia, congratulated the Management and staff of the Senga Da group of companies for achieving a milestone achievement.

Sia said, it is the strength of their dedication and perseverance that has paid off and for the company’s contribution to providing employment opportunities for locals, social obligations to support community activities, and the development of the province and country as a whole through GST payments.

Related posts

EMTV News – 19th November, 2016

EMTV Online

Amazon.com opens its own rainforest in Seattle

Reuters

Duterte, Obama shake hands and chat after rift over insult

Reuters
error: Content is protected !!
  • Totoagung
  • Toto Slot
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Totoagung2
  • Toto Slot
  • Toto Slot
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Slot
  • Cantiktoto
  • Sakuratoto2
  • Sakuratoto3
  • Totokita
  • Totokita2
  • Totokita3
  • Toto Slot
  • Totokita3
  • Pay4d
  • Totoagung
  • Totoagung2
  • Amintoto Login
  • indoharian
  • republikpkk
  • pakettour
  • theapexherald
  • onlinepaperwriter
  • iklantemanggung
  • knoydart-foundation
  • tipswheel
  • thecoopmarketing
  • istanaxplaygaming
  • istanaxplay-gaming
  • shokosugi
  • https://malaybalaycity.gov.ph/
  • https://mysantinis.com/
  • https://www.sawyerglass.com/
  • https://www.thewrightlawyers.com/
  • https://www.colegiosramonycajal.es/
  • https://diskopukm.jogjaprov.go.id/
  • https://eastendfoods.co.uk/
  • https://forexblog.ae/
  • https://www.m2obras.com.br/
  • https://www.columbusfamilylaw.org/
  • https://simmonspavingcompany.ca/
  • https://breambugs.com/
  • https://somosboca.com/
  • https://gozarte.net/
  • https://www.alllanguages.com/
  • https://www.saguarolakeranchstable.com/
  • https://www.stmarysdubai.com/
  • https://bckonline.com/
  • https://centurybattery.com.my/
  • https://www.carlosesandoval.com/
  • Amintoto
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Macau
  • Data Toto Macau
  • Situs Toto
  • Slot Gacor 4d
  • Pay4d
  • Toto Slot
  • Restoslot4d
  • Situs Slot Gacor
  • Qdal88
  • Slot Thailand
  • Slot88
  • Slot Gacor Gampang Menang
  • Qdal88
  • Slot Gacor
  • Slot Thailand
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • QDAL88
  • SLOT THAILAND
  • THAILAND SLOT
  • QDAL88
  • Toto Slot
  • Sbobet
  • Sakuratoto
  • Bandar Toto
  • Situs Toto
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Sakuratoto
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Slot