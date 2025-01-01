MRDC AND SUBSIDIARY DELIVERS CLASSROOMS, BUSSES & TEACHERS HOUSES AT A COST OF K2.3 MILLION

By Parker Tambua

Mineral Resources Development Company or MRDC, handed over a four-in-one double story classroom, three duplex teachers houses and two busses to the Rearea Junior High School at Lealea village recently in Central Province.

Lealea village, located north-west of Port Moresby is one of four PNG LNG Project impacted villages that continue to benefit from the project and this time their very own high school receives this assistance which cost K2.3 million.

The project was funded through MRDC’s subsidiary Gas Resources PNG LNG Plant Limited’s Community Infrastructure Trust Fund.

Chairlady for Gas Resources Ulato Avei told the students and the locals during handover ceremony on Friday that they are lucky to receive such support.

“We were fortunate that the oil and gas project came to our shores that is why we’ve seen blessings through developments in healthcare, education and many other projects and we should be thankful,” Avei said.

School principal More Aia thanked MRDC and its subsidiary for the support. Aia said development was a boost for the school and the community.

” The new 4 in 1 double story classrooms will ensure we take in more grade 7s for this year and going forward,” Aia said.

“We’ve been struggling to get some quality teachers to our school because there was no housing but now with the 3 duplexes our teachers will now be accommodated right in the school and we hope to get a good number of quality teachers to come teach here.”

Aia further said the school continue to progress and would soon be upgraded to secondary school.