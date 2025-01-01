Education Highlands Life News News Bulletin Papua New Guinea Politics Programs Travel

JPG CONTINUES TO SUPPORT SCHOOLS

by Lorraine Jimal0240

By John Mori

More than 20 high and secondary schools including technical schools in Jiwaka province received a new printing machine to support their teaching and learning operations.

A total of 23 schools including seven Technical Vocational Education Training Schools (TVET ) each received a new Ricoh Copier Printer machine.

The schools can use the new machine to print, photo copy, and scan teaching and learning materials for teachers and students.

The machines are funded by the Jiwaka Provincial Government under the leadership of Provincial member Simon Kaiwi at a cost of K690,000.

Jiwaka Provincial Education Manager Andrew Kuk acknowledges the consistent support from the provincial government, stating that the machines will save cost for the schools to print exam papers, school education calendars, text books, resource books and more including administration work

Kuk urged all schools to take ownership and ensure that the multi-purpose machine serves school purposes, as they are fortunate to receive it.

Related posts

Fiji Thanks PNG For K50 Million Funding

EMTV Online

Tok Piksa Promo – Episode 6, 2015 (Sunday 8th)

EMTV Online

Haus & Home – Episode 40, 2014

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!
  • Totoagung
  • Toto Slot
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Totoagung2
  • Toto Slot
  • Toto Slot
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Slot
  • Cantiktoto
  • Sakuratoto2
  • Sakuratoto3
  • Totokita
  • Totokita2
  • Totokita3
  • Toto Slot
  • Totokita3
  • Pay4d
  • Totoagung
  • Totoagung2
  • Amintoto Login
  • indoharian
  • republikpkk
  • pakettour
  • theapexherald
  • onlinepaperwriter
  • iklantemanggung
  • knoydart-foundation
  • tipswheel
  • thecoopmarketing
  • istanaxplaygaming
  • istanaxplay-gaming
  • shokosugi
  • https://malaybalaycity.gov.ph/
  • https://mysantinis.com/
  • https://www.sawyerglass.com/
  • https://www.thewrightlawyers.com/
  • https://www.colegiosramonycajal.es/
  • https://diskopukm.jogjaprov.go.id/
  • https://eastendfoods.co.uk/
  • https://forexblog.ae/
  • https://www.m2obras.com.br/
  • https://www.columbusfamilylaw.org/
  • https://simmonspavingcompany.ca/
  • https://breambugs.com/
  • https://somosboca.com/
  • https://gozarte.net/
  • https://www.alllanguages.com/
  • https://www.saguarolakeranchstable.com/
  • https://www.stmarysdubai.com/
  • https://bckonline.com/
  • https://centurybattery.com.my/
  • https://www.carlosesandoval.com/
  • Amintoto
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Macau
  • Data Toto Macau
  • Situs Toto
  • Slot Gacor 4d
  • Pay4d
  • Toto Slot
  • Restoslot4d
  • Situs Slot Gacor
  • Qdal88
  • Slot Thailand
  • Slot88
  • Slot Gacor Gampang Menang
  • Qdal88
  • Slot Gacor
  • Slot Thailand
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • QDAL88
  • SLOT THAILAND
  • THAILAND SLOT
  • QDAL88
  • Toto Slot
  • Sbobet
  • Sakuratoto
  • Bandar Toto
  • Situs Toto
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Sakuratoto
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Slot