JPG CONTINUES TO SUPPORT SCHOOLS

By John Mori

More than 20 high and secondary schools including technical schools in Jiwaka province received a new printing machine to support their teaching and learning operations.

A total of 23 schools including seven Technical Vocational Education Training Schools (TVET ) each received a new Ricoh Copier Printer machine.

The schools can use the new machine to print, photo copy, and scan teaching and learning materials for teachers and students.

The machines are funded by the Jiwaka Provincial Government under the leadership of Provincial member Simon Kaiwi at a cost of K690,000.

Jiwaka Provincial Education Manager Andrew Kuk acknowledges the consistent support from the provincial government, stating that the machines will save cost for the schools to print exam papers, school education calendars, text books, resource books and more including administration work

Kuk urged all schools to take ownership and ensure that the multi-purpose machine serves school purposes, as they are fortunate to receive it.