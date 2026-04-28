ANTI-CORRUPTION HELP-DESK (AnCoHD) SUCCESSFUL LEGAL AID CLINIC

Transparency International Papua New Guinea (TIPNG), through their Anti-Corruption Help Desk (AnCoHD) hosted a free and confidential Legal Aid Clinic, open to the public.

According to statement from TIPNG the Legal Aid Clinic provided an avenue for members of the community to engage directly with partner agencies to lodge complaints and receive free and confidential legal advice.

It said the AnCoHD is a community service that provides a safe, confidential, and free pathway for victims and witnesses of corruption to lodge complaints.

It ensures that all complaints are properly documented and referred to relevant partner agencies with investigative and prosecutorial powers for further action.

In the spirit of partnership and strengthening access to justice and public services, the Legal Aid Clinic was delivered in collaboration with AnCoHD referral partners:

• Centre for Environment Law and Community Rights

• The Office of the Public Solicitor

• The National Fraud and Anti-Corruption Directorate of the Royal PNG Constabulary

• The Legal Training Institute

The Legal Aid Clinic is supported by the Australian Law and Justice Partnership and brought together these partners, enabling the respective officers to engage directly with members of the public, provide free and confidential legal guidance, and facilitate the lodgement of complaints within their respective mandates in an accessible and coordinated setting.

The Legal Aid Clinic recorded strong community engagement, with 11 clients accessing support services on the day and 15 complaints lodged through the AnCoHD reporting pathway. All complaints were attended to on-site by participating partner agencies, in line with their respective mandates, ensuring immediate advice, guidance, and appropriate next steps were provided.