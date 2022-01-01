NEW AID POST BUILT IN LUFUGU VILLAGE

A new Aid Post was built at Lufugu village, in Lufa District of Eastern Highlands Province last weekend.

This facility will serve the patients seeking medical assistance there as an effort to deliver basic health care services in the village.

Over 13 rural communities in Yagaria Local Level Government will have access to this new aid post built right in the village including a new water supply.

This semi-permanent aid post costing more than k30, 000 is the vision of local mission themed “ I WILL GO EMPOWER A COMMUNITY FOR JESUS.”

In demonstrating this theme, the Adventist church members in Lufa District contributed from their own pockets and freewill offerings towards this facility after attending a weeklong District camp meeting this year.

During this event, a water supply was also staged in the village making it easy for locals there to use.

President of the Eastern Highlands Simbu Adventist Mission (EHSM) Pastor Joanis Fezamo encouraged the church goers to continue to be involved in community service activities.

He said the vision of the local mission is empowering a community for Christ and church members are urged to be agent of change in the community.

“Under the local mission, EHSM our aim is to build more aid post, schools, and churches and the Lufa District has taken this initiative to build such facility.” he said.

Men, women, children, and church leaders attended this event and 13 people accepted Christ and were baptized at the camp site last Saturday.