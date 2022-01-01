MELANESIAN COLLABORATION

A team from Vanuatu is here in Papua New Guinea to visit the Public service commission and the Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance (PILAG).

They have arrived in the country over the weekend. The official welcome ceremony took place yesterday at PILAG.

The Secretary for Department of Personal Management Taies Sansan, Secretary to the Department of Higher Education Dr Francis Hualupmomi and the Chief Executive Officer for PILAG Michael Barobe, together with trainers and the team from PILAG were there to officiate the ceremony.

The team comprises of high level government officials from the Republic of Vanuatu will visit PNG Public Service Commission, Department of Personnel Management (DPM), the Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance and other selected Government Departments and Agencies in the country during their one week stay in Port Moresby.

The chief executive officer for PILAG welcomed the team to the country and explained what they have been doing in terms of educating the public servants.

CEO Barobe said they train public servants to be competent and deliver services to the people diligently.

“We also engage former public servants as consultants to impart their experience and knowledge to the new public servants” Barobe said.

Secretary for Personal Management Taies Sansan also shared the same sentiments and says this is an important collaboration especially to the Pacific Island countries like Vanuatu and Solomon Island.

The Public Service Secretary for Vanuatu James Melteres thanked PILAG for the opportunity and presented few gifts to the CEO for PILAG and Secretary for DPM as an appreciation.

The Vanuatu Government Officials are from the different Government Departments, Agencies and Local Authorities of the Republic of Vanuatu. These includes; the Vanuatu Public Service Commission,

Vanuatu Institute of Public Administration and Management Department of Local Authority, Vanuatu Ministry of Health and Vanuatu Ministry of Education and Tertiary visited the country.