POMALEU ON FAKE GAZETTE NOTICE

There was a fake gazette notice trending on Social Media claiming to be from the Governor General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae’s office declaring the 21st of April as a Public Holiday in remembrance of the Late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Chief Secretary to the Government Ivan Pomaleu said the holidays are subjects of NEC decisions and people must not be deceived by this fake notice that is circulating on social media titled Appointment of an additional public holiday in the last remembrance of our late Queen Elizabeth II.

“We do not have a NEC decision pertaining to a public holiday for the 21st of April 2023 and certainly no holidays pertaining to Queen Elizabeth II,” Pomaleu said.

“This is fake and not published by the Government Printing Office. It does not have the GPO’s imprint and incorrect format to the official issues.”

Chief Secretary Pomaleu is cautioning the public as this is a serious matter and those who do not refrain from circulating such misleading information will be dealt with by the law.