POLICE PERSONNEL WILL HAVE ACCESS TO NEW HEALTH INSURANCE

By Cecilia Miolol

Police personnel in the country will now have access to their own health insurance.

This comes after an insurance policy was signed between the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary and Parnell Assurance PNG which will enable easier upfront access to basic health services.

With this new insurance policy, all members of the Constabulary will be issued with cards which they will present at affiliated medical institutions for medical treatment without being expected to pay anything upfront.

This health insurance card concept will be the first of its kind for the police personnel to access health insurance at the designated hospitals and clinics across the country.

Commissioner of Police, David Manning says the new RPNGC health insurance policy will give certainty to police personnel.

He said the new agreement provides access to medical services and life insurance, with the policy being in force from July 31st, 2023 to July of 2026, at which time it will be reviewed.

The policy comes as a result of the Marape-Rosso government’s escalated support to the police force, particularly at a time when the RPNGC is seeking to retain the most effective policemen and women, and recruit thousands more into the force.

Mr Manning further stated that, a healthy police force is an effective police force with higher dedication, but a lack of attention to healthcare by successive governments has been a factor that undermined morale in the force.

Meanwhile; Manning said previous insurance policies had been unfair for personnel, treatments were delayed, but rapid access to healthcare is something for which delays are not acceptable.

Talks to also include mental health services as part of their insurance coverage is currently underway as this is important considering the gruesome tasks to which police often have to attend to.