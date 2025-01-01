Business Business PNG Education Finance International Life News Papua New Guinea Programs Southern

NCSL MEMBER ACCOUNTS UPDATE

by Lorraine Jimal0500

The NCSL has completed updating the backlog of member contributions uploaded from November 2024 to January of this year.

NCSL Chief Executive Officer Frans Kootte said this while giving update on the member accounts.

He said only a few member accounts are still pending updates, due to employers not providing payment schedules.

Mr. Kootte emphasized the importance of payment schedules as they show the correct amount of allocation per contributing member.

“We expect to have these remaining accounts updated by the end of this month.” Kootte said.

Mr. Kootte said with the majority of savings accounts now updated for the members, they have seen an increase in member numbers applying for higher loans to finance school-related expenses.

“Our MyNCSL online portal launched in December, has been accessible and we are seeing a rise in transaction as more members are using it and finding it easy to access,” he added.

Mr. Kootte reminded members that contributions are made on a fortnightly and monthly basis.

He urged the employers who have not yet submitted their schedules, to do so promptly for timely processing and updates.

The CEO also mentioned that members registered to MyNCSL can view and download their transaction history for both loan and savings accounts. By reviewing their transaction history, members can confirm when their contributions were last updated.

Related posts

Jimi Airfares Subsidized

Vasinatta Yama

Southern Highlands: Liquor Ban Extended

EMTV Online

COMMUNITY URGED TO CARE FOR PUBLIC SERVICES

Amanda Ilaitia
error: Content is protected !!
  • Totoagung
  • Toto Slot
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Totoagung2
  • Toto Slot
  • Toto Slot
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Slot
  • Cantiktoto
  • Sakuratoto2
  • Sakuratoto3
  • Totokita
  • Totokita2
  • Totokita3
  • Toto Slot
  • Totokita3
  • Pay4d
  • Totoagung
  • Totoagung2
  • Amintoto Login
  • indoharian
  • republikpkk
  • pakettour
  • theapexherald
  • onlinepaperwriter
  • iklantemanggung
  • knoydart-foundation
  • tipswheel
  • thecoopmarketing
  • istanaxplaygaming
  • istanaxplay-gaming
  • shokosugi
  • https://malaybalaycity.gov.ph/
  • https://mysantinis.com/
  • https://www.sawyerglass.com/
  • https://www.thewrightlawyers.com/
  • https://www.colegiosramonycajal.es/
  • https://diskopukm.jogjaprov.go.id/
  • https://eastendfoods.co.uk/
  • https://forexblog.ae/
  • https://www.m2obras.com.br/
  • https://www.columbusfamilylaw.org/
  • https://simmonspavingcompany.ca/
  • https://breambugs.com/
  • https://somosboca.com/
  • https://gozarte.net/
  • https://www.alllanguages.com/
  • https://www.saguarolakeranchstable.com/
  • https://www.stmarysdubai.com/
  • https://bckonline.com/
  • https://centurybattery.com.my/
  • https://www.carlosesandoval.com/
  • Amintoto
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Macau
  • Data Toto Macau
  • Situs Toto
  • Slot Gacor 4d
  • Pay4d
  • Toto Slot
  • Restoslot4d
  • Situs Slot Gacor
  • Qdal88
  • Slot Thailand
  • Slot88
  • Slot Gacor Gampang Menang
  • Qdal88
  • Slot Gacor
  • Slot Thailand
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • QDAL88
  • SLOT THAILAND
  • THAILAND SLOT
  • QDAL88
  • Toto Slot
  • Sbobet
  • Sakuratoto
  • Bandar Toto
  • Situs Toto
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Sakuratoto
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Slot