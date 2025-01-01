K3.7 MILLION SCHOOL FEE ASSISTANCE FOR KEROWAGI TERTIARY

By Parker Tambua

Kerowagi District in Simbu Province has increased its funding for school fee assistance to K3.7 million for its tertiary students this year.

Kerowagi District Member Francis Kikin Siune, announced yesterday, that funding will cover a total of 1,471 students from all Local Level Governments in Kerowagi, including 48 students from overseas. Each student will receive K2, 500.

Mr. Siune said last year 1,000 tertiary students benefited from the K2.5 million released.

“In Kerowagi, the cost of education is a significant barrier for low-income families,” Mr. Siune said.

“School fee assistance may help remove this financial obstacle, ensuring that children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, can attend school and access educational opportunities, universities, colleges or other tertiary institutions.

“When families struggle to pay for school fees, children may be forced to drop out of school to work or help with household responsibilities. School fee assistance can help keep children enrolled in school, reducing dropout rates and helping them complete their education and find a better life.”

He stressed that education is a key factor in breaking the cycle of poverty lead to a stronger workforce and economic development in the long term.

Mr. Siune said the conditions to receive this support next year must engage in community education program, support and promote church activities, help with maintenance, cleaning and beautification of Kerowagi township and plant at least 500 plus coffee trees.