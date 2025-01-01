SOUTH BOUGAINVILLE MP CONDEMNS SOCIAL MEDIA ATTACK

The Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Member for South Bougainville, Timothy Masiu has strongly condemned a social media post that made serious derogatory remarks against Miss Papua New Guinea May Torovi Hasola, regarding her skin colour and background.

Minister Masiu stated that this behaviour is uncalled for and reflects a society that is truly sick.

“The derogatory remarks are remarks made not only to our daughter May and her family but to all Bougainvilleans and those that have Bougainvillean blood. It is deplorable and not accepted and I call on the person or persons to be man enough or woman enough to come out in public and say this.

He said Miss Hasola was a young brave Bougainvillean woman who had the courage and desire to represent the country at the Miss Pacific Pageant.

The Minister said she did well and her presentations represented the entire country of a thousand tribes and languages at the recent Miss Pacific Pageant in the Solomon Islands and we are all proud of her.

Mr. Masiu called on police to investigate this unwarranted comment from a sick person and called on Papua New Guineans to be better persons and respect people who do their best for the country in whatever and wherever they desire.

” I strongly condemn this derogatory comment and again call for an apology. Miss Hasola and her family do not deserve this.” Minister Masiu said.

While appreciating Hasola’s achievement, Minister Masiu stated, “As the member for South Bougainville, I am so proud of my South Bougainvillean daughter May for her achievements and wish her all the best in future engagements.