NCSL FIRST SAVINGS AND LOAN SOCIETY TO SIGN UP AS SERVICE MEMBER WITH THE PNG CHAMBER OF MINES & PETROLEUM

Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loan Society (ncsl) as of Tuesday 18th of July, 2023, became the first Savings and Loan Society to sign up as Service Member with the PNG Chamber of Mines & Petroleum

This allows ncsl to participate in the PNG Chamber of Mines & Petroleum events to showcase its savings and lending products and readily available services to the employees of the mining, petroleum and energy industry as well as associated industries at local conferences and exhibitions.

ncsl Acting CEO, Keith Raimo said ncsl is looking at strengthening its relationships within the mining, petroleum and energy industry and believe that being members of the Chamber will assist to better understand the environment that its members are operating in.

“By understanding the environment that they operate in, we can be able to better serve our members within the mining, petroleum and energy sector”, he said.

He expressed that ncsl also hopes to provide financial services to landowner bodies who are members of the chamber

The Chamber’s Chief Operating Officer, Pansy Taueni-Sialis said the Chamber is excited to officially welcome ncsl to its growing membership, adding that the Chamber views ncsl as a valuable partner that can bring specialized financial expertise and support to industry employees and stakeholders.

“Your membership will contribute to the Chamber’s efforts to foster a robust and sustainable mining, petroleum and energy industry in PNG,” he said.