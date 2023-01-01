PNG AND FRANCE FORGE COOPERATION

The visit by the President of the Republic of France, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron to Port Moresby to have bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister James Marape had established landmark cooperation in Forest Management, Conservation, and Climate Change.

While expressing his satisfaction for the meeting, Prime Minister Marape highlighted that it paves the way for elevating the long-standing good relations between the two nations to new heights.

During the meeting both leaders agreed to intensify their collaboration in the following areas in forest management, conservation, and climate change;

Establish an office for expertise from France in Papua New Guinea.

Foster cooperation in energy transition initiatives.

Allocate funding for works at the Port of Rabaul to enhance its climate resilience.

Extend support for green finance in the Pacific region.

“The above interventions clearly demonstrate France’s commitment to sustaining its long-term partnership with PNG and the wider Pacific Region. This step is highly welcomed and timely,” Prime Minister Marape said.

President Macron assured Papua New Guinea of France’s readiness to allocate a funding of EUR$63 million (K238 million) for the period of 2021-2024 under the Forests, Climate Change, and Biodiversity (FCCB) intervention program in PNG. The Managalas Conservation area in the Northern Province will be one of the projects featured in this program.

The FCCB will also encompass support for government, community service organizations, private sector, education, and research, complementing and enhancing existing program in the country.

Reflecting on the significance of the visit, Prime Minister Marape acknowledged the historical links between France and Papua New Guinea that dates back to the 1800s when the first French Catholic Missionaries arrived on Woodlark Island in the Milne Bay Province, and later to Yule Island in the Central Province. He expressed gratitude for their contributions to the spread of the Catholic religion, education, healthcare, and other essential services that continue to support the country.

“On behalf of the people of PNG, I extend appreciation to the government of France for their contributions to our development agenda, including our trade relations through the European Union. We are extremely grateful for the support rendered to developing countries like PNG,” Prime Minister Marape concluded.

This year 2023 has undoubtedly become a momentous year for Papua New Guinea, with a multitude of global leaders visiting its shores. Prime Minister Marape expressed that such visits are unprecedented since independence and contributes significantly to the country’s development priorities, particularly in the realm of Forest Management, Climate Change, and environmental sustainability.