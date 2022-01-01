28.7 C
Kiunga Town Mayor calls for change

In Western Province, Kiunga Town Mayor Mike Ofia told Kiunga residents, he would like to see changes in town this year.

Speaking during a leaders meeting in town recently, Ofia said, the town’s population has increased.

This is due to the increase in people coming in from the three districts within the province as well as other provinces.

As normal business operations continue, the mayor has urged locals to share ideas and work together with the town authorities.

The Town Mayor says there has been no financial support for over 3 years from provincial government and district leaders have been affected.

