NCD BETELNUT REGULATION

By Rocky Issou

The National Capital District Commission has announced controlled regulation of Betelnut that will shape the future of the Capital city which is also part of transforming the Boroko central business district and the NCD as a whole which is in line with NCDC’s 2030 vision.

City Manager Ravu Frank revealed that Boroko CBD will be a betelnut free zone.

“On major steps taken to bring about this transformation is the move to make Boroko CBD a Betelnut free zone. Betelnut, without doubt is one of the contributing factors to the untidy appearance of our city, so we have pondered long and hard and eventually the relevant steps have been taken now,” Frank said.

Adding to that, Governor for NCD Powes Parkop stated that the regulation of Betelnut will be done in a controlled manner throughout the city, with venues around the city identified as wholesale and retail venues for betelnut trading.

“There are 15 designated areas where you can retail betelnut, and 3 wholesale venues like Tete and Hagen corner,” Pakop said.

It means there will be no more selling, buying, chewing, spitting and littering of betelnut as of this announcement. NCD Governor Powes Parkop said its enforcement takes immediate effect.

Governor Parkop clarified that the selling, buying, chewing, spitting and littering of betelnut are now absolutely prohibited at the Boroko CBD Precincts starting yesterday.

“Controlling and regulating of betelnut use promotes cleanliness, hygiene and a healthier environment,” said Governor Parkop.

Parkop also called on the business houses and city residents to join NCDC realizing its safe, clean, healthy and planned city goals.

Penalties prescribed by NCD Betelnut Control Law 2020:

• Trading/selling of betelnut in any form at public places attracts a penalty of K200;

• Buying, chewing, spitting and littering of betelnut in public places attracts a spot fine of K50 each;

• Transportation of betelnut without permit or in excess of allowable limit or in breach of permit terms and conditions attract a spot fine of K1,000;

• Allowing an aircraft or ship to transport betelnut into the city in excess of allowable limit or in breach of permit terms and conditions attract a spot fine of K5,000; and,

• Allowing property, commercial premises or public areas close to premise for storage, sales or chewing of betelnut attract a spot fine of K5,000.

For those who fail to pay the spot fines will be engaged in community work for 2 to 6 hours and those not in compliance would also be prosecuted and trialed at the Boroko District Court and if found guilty, will be imprisoned.

Currently 50 NCDC reserve police are foot patrolling the Boroko area on 9-hour shift with an NCD officer on hand to collect spot fines.

The Betelnut free zone concept will be replicated in other CBD areas after monitoring the success in the Boroko CBD area.

Metropolitan Superintendent Chief Inspector Silva Sika said he is fully behind Governor Parkop and the city commission and will not fail to enforce the law as there should be a shift in mindset.