NBC staff suspended over viral video

Three employees of the National Broadcasting Corporation have been suspended after a video they produced about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine went viral.

The video showed the men experimenting the alleged magnetic effects of the vaccines by putting a coin on the injection spot and describing how it felt.

The three are staff from NBC Vanimo.

In a statement, NBC managing director Kora Nou said the video does not represent the views of the organization as the production of the video wasn’t sanctioned by the NBC.

He said NBC has a clear mandate to inform, entertain and educate and is not qualified to medical information on the COVID-19 pandemic.