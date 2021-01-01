27.7 C
Port Moresby
October 7, 2021

Momase News

NBC staff suspended over viral video

by Charmaine Poriambep1885

Three employees of the National Broadcasting Corporation have been suspended after a video they produced about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine went viral.

The video showed the men experimenting the alleged magnetic effects of the vaccines by putting a coin on the injection spot and describing how it felt.

The three are staff from NBC Vanimo.

In a statement, NBC managing director Kora Nou said the video does not represent the views of the organization as the production of the video wasn’t sanctioned by the NBC.

He said NBC has a clear mandate to inform, entertain and educate and is not qualified to medical information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related posts

NCSL Members to Receive Monthly Interest on Savings

EMTV Online

East Sepik Kickboxing Sponsored

EMTV Online

Oil Search Foundation and Hela Provincial Health Authority Fight Against TB

Lillian Keneqa
error: Content is protected !!