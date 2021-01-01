Port Moresby Nature Park celebrates World Teachers Day

October 5th is observed around the world as World Teacher’s Day.

To most, teachers have been our second parents and our comfort when we’re away from home.

A teacher is formally an educator – any person that helps another person acquire knowledge and

learn new things.



Here at Port Moresby Nature Park, we have a group of amazing educators who over the years have

played a massive role in educating thousands of school children about the environment, our culture

and its people through various educational topics under their weekly curriculum-based lesson plans.



The Park takes this time to thank its Education Team, led by Ms Shirley Mogi for their tireless efforts

in carrying out the Park’s mission of educating people and connecting them to wildlife through the

natural environment & cultural connections to provide understanding and inspire actions for wildlife

conservation and sustainability outcomes.



Thank you to all you teachers and educators out there who educate today for a better future!

HAPPY TEACHERS’ DAY!!