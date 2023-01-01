NAVIGATIONAL & LIGHTING SYSTEMS FOR LABUTA COASTLINE TO BE IMPLEMENTED

Nawaeb District in Morobe Province is embarking on implementing several Navigational and Lighting Towers along the Labuta LLG coastline this year.

Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen made this known during a brief awareness and consultation session with several communities along the Bukawa Coast recently.

MP Pelgen spoke with landowners of Gayahapu Village of Ward 7 & 8 and at Wideru Village at Ward 5 and gave details of the proposed project.

The project is set to improve the following:

1. Provide Lighting and Navigation Assistance for traveling seafarers. (Security & Safety of travelling passengers especially at night)

2. Provide GPS assistance (echo sonar) to attract fish back for fishing activities.

The MP said the security and safety of the people is paramount and that he himself has experienced the fate of travelling at night which is very dangerous.

“The lights will assist skippers to know and identify the exact locations they are travelling along the Bukawa coast.”

MP Pelgen furthermore added that the navigational system will encourage fish stock to return back to the coastline for locals to catch.

“The fish stocks will return to the near coastline and this will encourage locals to catch more fish for sale and consumption.”

“This will stimulate more economic activities and enhance income for the people.”

He said NDDA had approached fisheries ministry and funding for purchase of the system has been approved with the equipment ready for shipment to Lae soon.