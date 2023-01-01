NGCB WILL SPONSOR IPATAS CUP

The National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has signed a Sponsorship Agreement of K2 million with the Ipatas Cup committee to sponsor the tournament for four years starting this year.

During the signing ceremony recently in Lae, Minister responsible for NGCB Manaseh Makiba pledged K500,000 per annum for a duration of four years with the purpose to expose raw talents through the off-season rugby league tournament in the country.

Minister Makiba stressed on the importance of sports and the positive social impact it brings to the livelihood of people.

“On behalf of the government and the Prime Minister James Marape, and the NGCB, I am pleased to sign this Sponsorship Agreement that will pave the way forward for our youths to expose their raw talents in the off-season rugby league tournament.

“The NGCB is proud to support Ipatas Cup and we will be the naming rights sponsor to the competition – NGCB Ipatas Cup starting this year.

“Thus, the NGCB is proud to announce a sponsorship of K2 million, which will be paid in installments of K500, 000 per year for a sponsorship period of four (4) years.

“We are excited to support the Ipatas Cup because we have seen and witnessed the impact rugby league brings to the lives of people, especially our youths and athletes”, Minister Makiba said.

The Ipatas Cup competition targets youths in the rural and suburban areas to get them into playing rugby league so that their raw talents can be identified and can be selected by the Digicel Cup Franchises.

With support from the NGCB, the tournament is expected to have more teams participating in this year’s competition.