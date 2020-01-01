National Government Committed to Give Back to Bougainville

Share the News











After being sworn in as the 4th President of the Autonomous Bougainville Government, Ishmael Toroama gave his inaugural speech.

He said Independence will come and that his Government will work to acquire more powers from the PNG Government.

The new President said for independence to be achieved, Economic Empowerment is needed.

Toroama added that Pangua Mine will be considered but said he would not put all his eggs in one basket thereby looking at SMEs and the development of the private Sector.

Prime Minister James Marape was emotional when the National Anthem and AROB Anthem were sung.

He then announced his government’s commitment to give back Bougainville Copper Mine’s 19% Shares held by the PNG Government to the Autonomous Region.

The Prime Minister said a full transfer of Revenue Powers to ABG include Mining, Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture and he also announced the government’s commitment to pay-off all outstanding restoration grants since 2001.