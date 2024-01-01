NASFUND ANNOUNCES EMPLOYER TO EMPLOYER DISCOUNT PROGRAM

Nasfund has announced the addition of City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) and Crown Hotel to its Employer-to-Employer (E2E) Discount Program to complement the highly successful Membership Discount Program (MDP).

This program is designed to provide exclusive benefits to Nasfund’s registered and contributing employers, supporting businesses while recognizing their vital role in employees’ superannuation savings.

With these new partnerships, Nasfund now offers exclusive discounts across retail, travel, and hospitality, benefiting over 2,000 employers nationwide.

Exclusive Discounts Include:

City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) is providing 15% off all prescriptions and an added 10% off all other products nationwide (exclusions apply).

Crown Hotel Port Moresby is offering 15% off rack rates for accommodation, venue hire, and AV equipment (exclusions apply).

Nasfund CEO Rajeev Sharma emphasized its value to employers. “We’re looking forward to strengthening relationships with our long-term employers. This program is our way of thanking them and providing a common platform for mutual benefit.”

CPL Head of Pharmacy, Pradeep Panda, highlighted the program’s broad accessibility. “With 36

branches across 19 provinces, this E2E discount ensures that with less money, you can buy more.” Similarly, Crown Hotel General Manager, Shankar Ghoshal, reflected on the hotel’s commitment to

quality and competitiveness. “With the E2E discount of 15%, we aim to broaden our market scope and provide even greater value to our partners.”

Employers can access these benefits by meeting the following criteria: